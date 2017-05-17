Diamondbacks hand Mets sixth straight loss

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have a double steal in their playbook. But in the third inning, that more luck than strategy.

Yasmany Tomas hit his eighth homer and Zack Greinke won his fourth straight, but Paul Goldschmidt's steal of home on a broken play capped a four-run third inning and proved the margin of victory in a 5-4 decision over the New York Mets on Tuesday at Chase Field.

"It was blind luck," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

With runners on first and third and Tomas at the plate, Chris Owings broke off first base and stopped about midway to second. Second baseman Neil Walker ran Owings back to first as Goldschmidt edged off third base, and when Walker threw to first Goldschmidt broke for home.

Goldschmidt beats Duda's throw as Owings stole second, but Owings was thrown out at third to end the inning as Arizona took a 4-1 lead.

"It was not really something I've practiced before," Goldschmidt said, "but you have to take at least some bit of a chance to try to get to home. Walker stopped me, but once he gave it up (threw to first) I just had a chance there when Duda got the ball. Just put my head down and tried to get home as quickly as I could."

Tomas' homer, his second in two games, gave Arizona a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning, enough to offset Rene Rivera's two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Mets (16-22) lost their sixth straight, tying their longest losing streak of the season.

What was supposed to happen with runners on the corners in the Arizona third?

"Nothing. Zero. Zippo," Lovullo said.

"That's how great this game is. This game is so rewarding when you do things right and you pile up hits and score runs, but sometimes you do everything right and you wind up on the wrong end. You can reverse it."

Greinke (5-2) won his fourth straight start but was not as effective as he was when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start against Pittsburgh on Friday. He gave up five hits, including a bases-empty homer to Curtis Granderson, struck out eight and walked two.

"We did everything right," Mets manager Terry Collins said of the rundown play. "We didn't make a good throw."

Three Arizona relievers got the final seven outs, with Fernando Rodney pitching a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Gregor Blanco had a single and two RBIs for Arizona (23-18), which leads the majors with 17 home victories.

Granderson, who entered hitting .148, had two RBIs for the Mets, who have gone 16 straight games without a starting pitcher recording an out in the seventh inning. Rivera has a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

Tommy Milone (1-1) gave up six hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Neil Walker's single grazed Greinke's right knee leading off the second inning before Wilmer Flores doubled down the right-field line. One-out walks to Rivera and Granderson forced in a run before Greinke struck out the final two batters of the inning to keep it 1-0.

"That was pretty huge," Greinke said of getting out of the inning.

"When you face great pitchers and you got them on the ropes, you better get them," Collins said. "Because if you let them off, they end up putting you away and that's kind of what happened."

Daniel Descalso walked and Jeff Mathis doubled to open the third inning off Milone and Blanco's one-out single scored both.

Blanco stole second before Goldschmidt was intentionally walked with two outs. Chris Owings singled in Blanco, and Goldschmidt scored after Owings was caught in the rundown.

NOTES: The Mets signed free agent RHP Neil Ramirez for a bullpen that had given up seven homers in its previous two games. SS Asdrubal Carbrera (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list to clear a spot on the 25-man roster and RHP Jeurys Familia (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster. ... Arizona RF David Peralta (hamstring) missed his second straight start, although he flew out as a pinch-hitter. ... Arizona RF Chris Owings batted cleanup when 3B Jake Lamb was given a day off against Mets LHP Tommy Milone. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is tied with Washington's Bryce Harper and Pittsburgh's Jordy Mercer for the NL lead with six intentional walks after receiving one in the third inning