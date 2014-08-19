Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals attempt to extend their season-best winning streak to eight games when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second contest of their four-game series Tuesday. After sweeping three-game sets with the Mets in New York and Pittsburgh at home, Washington went back-and-forth with Arizona in the late innings in Monday’s opener before Adam LaRoche belted a two-out solo homer in the 11th to end it. It was the third consecutive walk-off victory and second straight in extra innings for the Nationals, who remain six games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the National League East.

Arizona fell to 2-5 on its 10-game road trip but did not go down without a fight. After squandering a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning, the Diamondbacks moved back in front on Didi Gregorius’ two-run homer in the eighth - only to again fall behind in the bottom half before David Peralta led off the ninth with a game-tying blast. Six of Arizona’s first seven games of its road trip have been one-run decisions, with three ending in extra innings and another concluding in walk-off fashion in the ninth.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (7-4, 3.16 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (9-10, 3.53)

Anderson enters with a six-start unbeaten streak during which he is 2-0 while allowing more than two runs only once. The 26-year-old settled for a no-decision at Miami on Thursday, when he yielded three runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings. Anderson won his first two road outings of the season but is 0-2 in four turns away from home since emerging victorious at Colorado on June 3.

Strasburg is coming off a dominant performance against the Mets in New York on Thursday, when he allowed just an unearned run and three hits while striking out eight over seven innings. The 26-year-old has won two of three following a three-start losing streak, yielding one unearned run and six hits with 18 strikeouts over 14 frames in the victories. Strasburg suffered his first loss in five career starts against the Diamondbacks on May 13 at Arizona despite giving up only three runs in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona CF Ender Inciarte enters Tuesday with a career-best 17-game hitting streak.

2. Washington CF Denard Span is riding a 21-game hitting streak at home.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Mark Trumbo has reached base safely in 17 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 3