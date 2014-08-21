Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals look to match the team record for most consecutive victories as they attempt to complete a sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of their four-game series Thursday afternoon. Washington posted its ninth straight win Wednesday, a 3-2 triumph as pinch-hitter Anthony Rendon delivered an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning. It was the fourth walk-off victory in five games for the Nationals, who won 10 in a row from June 2-12, 2005.

Bryce Harper collected three hits and scored the winning run for Washington, which improved to 6-0 on its 10-game homestand and increased its lead over second-place Atlanta in the National League East to seven games. Ender Inciarte drove in both runs for the Diamondbacks with his third career home run, but it wasn’t enough to keep the club from dropping its fifth straight contest. Arizona fell to 2-7 on its 10-game road trip, with seven of the nine contests being decided by one run.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-9, 4.46 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (6-9, 4.06)

Miley fell to 0-2 in his last three starts Saturday at Miami despite allowing only two runs - one earned - and four hits over seven innings. The 27-year-old has won just once in his last five outings after going 3-0 during an eight-start unbeaten streak. Miley is 1-2 in four career turns against Washington, yielding seven earned runs over 24 1/3 frames.

Gonzalez enters with a seven-game winless streak during which he has suffered five losses but allowed more than three earned runs only twice. The 28-year-old settled for a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday after yielding three runs and seven hits in five innings. Gonzalez won both of his previous career outings versus Arizona, giving up a total of three runs over 13 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Nate Schierholtz went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. The Nationals signed the veteran to a minor-league contract on Monday.

2. Diamondbacks RHP Daniel Hudson has allowed one run over four innings in four games in the Arizona League and hopes to return to the majors in September following a pair of Tommy John surgeries. Hudson has not pitched for Arizona since June 26, 2012.

3. Nationals rookie OF Steven Souza (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment as early as Thursday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 2