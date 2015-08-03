Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are no longer alone in first place in the National League East as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to start a four-game set. The New York Mets swept the Nationals over the weekend to pull into a virtual tie atop the division as Washington managed just five runs in the three-game series.

The Nationals look to get their scuffling offense going, led by All-Star Bryce Harper (14-for-42 last 11 contests), during a seven-game homestand. The Diamondbacks dropped two straight at Houston over the weekend after winning their previous six and stand 6½ games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League. Arizona All-Star Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-7 in those two losses, but is batting .329 versus the Nationals in his career. Washington, which is 7-1 in its last eight against the Diamondbacks, took two of three games as the teams combined for 47 runs in their last series in May at Arizona.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (4-6, 4.39)

Godley, who was a 10th round pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2013, has put together two solid starts to begin his major league career. The 25-year-old University of Tennessee product allowed three runs over six innings to win at Seattle last time out after blanking Milwaukee in six frames during his debut. Godley, who came to the Diamondbacks in the Miguel Montero trade, has 11 strikeouts and three walks in 12 innings of work.

Fister snapped a four-game winless streak last time out when he yielded two runs and four hits over six innings to defeat Miami. The 31-year-old California native permitted 14 runs (13 earned) over 22 innings during his winless stretch as the Nationals scored eight times combined in support. Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 5-for-16 with a homer versus Fister, who gave up one run over seven innings in his only start against Arizona last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona C Welington Castillo is 8-for-19 with four homers and five RBIs in his last five contests.

2. Washington’s bullpen has allowed three earned runs in 23 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts since July 25.

3. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock (hamstring), who is batting .305, missed the last two games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Diamondbacks 2