Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

After putting a halt to their four-game skid, the Washington Nationals look to continue their dominance of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday when the clubs play the third contest of the four-game series. Wilson Ramos blooped a two-run single in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 triumph for Washington, which has won 17 of the last 23 meetings with Arizona - including nine of 11 in the nation’s capital.

Yunel Escobar belted a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to five games, but is 0-for-6 against Wednesday starter Rubby De La Rosa. While Washington remained one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East, Arizona has dropped three of four in August following a six-game winning streak. Paul Goldschmidt struck out in all four of his at-bats Tuesday and is mired in an 0-for-15 slump in his last four games, but is 4-for-6 in his career versus Wednesday starter Gio Gonzalez. Jake Lamb added two hits and two runs scored on Tuesday, one day removed from belting a solo homer in the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 victory in the series opener.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (8-5, 4.59 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-4, 3.75)

De La Rosa walked away with a no-decision on Friday after allowing four runs on eight hits - including two homers - in six innings against Houston. The 26-year-old Dominican has been taken deep on 24 occasions this season, including eight times in his last five outings. De La Rosa won his lone career start versus Washington on May 12 despite yielding four runs on eight hits in seven frames.

Gonzalez issued four walks to drive up his pitch count on Friday and exited with a no-decision after tossing just 4 2/3 innings against the Mets. The 29-year-old has yielded 10 free passes in his last four outings, but has been able to avoid serious trouble by posting a 4-0 mark in his last six trips to the mound. Gonzalez, who owns a 2-0 career record versus Arizona, was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on May 13 after permitting five runs in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Bryce Harper is 16-for-49 (.327) in his last 13 contests overall and carries a nine-game hitting streak against Arizona.

2. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed went 0-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday after collecting a career-high four hits in the series opener.

3. Washington SS Ian Desmond struck out on three occasions on Tuesday and has fanned 17 times in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Diamondbacks 2