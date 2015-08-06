Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

Although Bryce Harper insisted that the second-place Washington Nationals weren’t going to focus on out-of-town results, one can assume he hasn’t liked what he’s seen on his own scoreboard. The Nationals look to prevent a fifth loss in six outings and salvage a split with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams conclude their four-game series on Thursday.

Harper is 17-for-52 (.327) in his last 14 contests overall and carries a 10-game hitting streak against Arizona, but Washington is receiving little else and fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. While Washington has dropped 12 of its last 18 contests, Arizona has won eight of its last 11 to remain within shouting distance of the NL’s second wild card. Welington Castillo belted a three-run homer in Wednesday’s 11-4 rout of the Nationals for his sixth blast in eight outings. Success in the nation’s capital is rare for Arizona, which entered this series with just one win in its last nine meetings.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-7, 4.95 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (2-3, 3.00)

Hellickson was blitzed for seven runs on as many hits - including three homers - in 3 1/3 innings en route to a 9-2 setback to Houston on Saturday. The 28-year-old has permitted just five runs during his four previous starts (24 frames), going 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in the process. Hellickson struggled against Washington on May 13, yielding four runs on as many hits and walks in 5 2/3 frames before escaping with a no-decision.

Ross saw his winless stretch extend to three outings after walking away with a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday. The 22-year-old, who has yet to face Arizona in his career, allowed a pair of solo homers among two other hits over 6 1/3 innings in the contest. Ross has permitted three runs or fewer in all six of his starts and five hits or less in his last three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt collected three hits on Wednesday after going 0-for-15 in his previous four contests in August.

2. Washington 3B Yunel Escobar is riding a six-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks RF Ender Inciarte recorded three hits on Wednesday after going 2-for-15 in his previous four contests in August.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Diamondbacks 4