Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have already clinched the National League East but are not done fighting. The Nationals hope to get some good news about the health of reigning MVP Bryce Harper before they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Harper suffered a thumb injury sliding into third base against the Pirates on Sunday, when Pittsburgh third baseman Jung Ho Kang slapped down a fake tag and forced Harper to slide on a play that wasn't nearly that close. A benches-clearing incident occurred later in the game after A.J. Cole threw behind Kang in apparent retaliation, and Harper will get x-rays on the thumb prior to Monday's contest. The Diamondbacks will make the short trip down the beltway after failing to play spoiler over the weekend in three straight losses to the American League wild card-hopeful Baltimore Orioles. Arizona totaled four runs in the three-game set and has not scored more than three in any of its last six contests - five losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (7-9, 5.02 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (15-9, 2.70)

Bradley is trying to finish the season strong and allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last six outings. The 24-year-old former top prospect surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings at San Diego on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision. Bradley was not as sharp against Washington on Aug. 1, when he was lit up for eight runs - seven earned - on 12 hits and two walks in 3 1/3 frames.

Roark is tuning up for the playoffs and appears to be in fine form with a total of four runs allowed in 32 innings over his last five starts. The Illinois product was a tough-luck loser last time out, allowing one run in seven innings of a game the Nationals went on to lose 1-0 at Miami. Roark received better support at Arizona on Aug. 2 and picked up the win while yielding three runs and seven hits - two home runs - in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) is headed to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday.

2. Washington LF Jayson Werth has driven in at least one run in seven of his last eight games.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has driven in six of the team's nine runs in the last five games and needs nine RBIs to reach 100 on the season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Diamondbacks 4