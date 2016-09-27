Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals made sure to wrap up the National League East title more than a week before the end of the regular season, giving the team plenty of time to rest its ailing roster before the start of the division series. The Nationals are likely to sit Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and others when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday.

Harper suffered a thumb injury sliding into third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and joined Murphy (strained glute) on the bench along with ace Stephen Strasburg (elbow) on Monday. Washington lost another All-Star in Monday’s game when catcher Wilson Ramos had to be helped off the field by trainers in the sixth inning after leaping for a throw at the plate and landing awkwardly on his right leg. The Diamondbacks entered the series with an offense that totaled 11 runs while dropping five of its last six games. Arizona breezed by that total in Monday’s 14-4 triumph as Jean Segura homered twice and Yasmany Tomas belted his 30th home run.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Matt Koch (1-1, 1.29 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (18-7, 2.82)

Koch is making his first major-league start after five appearances out of the bullpen since beginning recalled at the beginning of the month. The 25-year-old allowed only one run and three hits in seven total innings while walking three and striking out four over the five appearances. Koch went 6-6 with a 4.08 ERA in 21 starts across two minor-league levels.

Scherzer is making a push for the NL Cy Young Award and has not lost since Aug. 9 at Cleveland. The Missouri product recorded his sixth straight quality start on Wednesday at Miami, when he allowed three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out eight to run his season total to 267 - nine shy of tying his career high. Scherzer, who was drafted by Arizona in 2006, is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA in four career starts against his original franchise.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) will receive a stem cell injection in an effort to avoid another Tommy John surgery.

2. Nationals SS Danny Espinosa is 2-for-20 with 13 strikeouts in his last six games.

3. Washington acquired C Taylor Gushue from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 2B Chris Bostick.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 1