Preview: Diamondbacks at Nationals

The Washington Nationals already wrapped up the National League East crown but are still fighting for something over the final four games of the regular season. The Nationals will continue their pursuit of homefield advantage in the NL Division Series when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday.

Washington will face the NL West-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series and currently holds a slim lead for homefield advantage in that five-game series. The Nationals are trying to lock up that advantage without the services of three of their best hitters, with Daniel Murphy (glute strain) and Bryce Harper (thumb) trying to get better for the playoffs while Wilson Ramos (knee) is gone for the remainder of the season. The Diamondbacks are just trying to play spoiler and earned a 3-0 win on Wednesday in a rain-shortened contest to take the lead in the four-game set. Arizona is sitting in last place in the NL West but has a chance to pull out of the basement when it hosts a season-ending series against the San Diego Padres this weekend.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (8-14, 4.77 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (7-5, 3.48)

Ray is stumbling to the end of his first full season in a major-league rotation and allowed at least four earned runs in four of his five starts this month. The Tennessee native, who turns 25 on Saturday, lasted 3 2/3 innings at Baltimore last weekend while allowing five runs - four earned - on six hits and four walks to suffer a loss. Ray, who was drafted by Washington in 2010, was lit up for six runs - five earned - in six innings by his original franchise on Aug. 2.

Ross is likely to get a start in the postseason with Stephen Strasburg out for at least the NLDS and will try to get his pitch count up after a pair of abbreviated appearances. Ross, who spent over two months on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, has been held to three or fewer innings in two outings since coming off the DL. The 23-year-old won his only previous start against Arizona, allowing one run while striking out seven in six innings on Aug. 6, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 2B Jean Segura became the second player in franchise history (Luis Gonzalez, 206 in 1999) to record 200 hits in a season.

2. Washington SS Danny Espinosa is hitless in his last four games and 4-for-47 with 25 strikeouts in his last 16 contests.

3. Arizona INF-OF Chris Owings is 5-for-12 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 3