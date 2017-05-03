The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to keep the high-powered Washington Nationals in check for a second straight night when they visit the nation's capital Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Arizona posted a 6-3 victory in the opener, limiting Washington to seven hits after it pounded out 23 in a 23-5 triumph over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Chris Herrmann and Jeremy Hazelbaker homered while Jake Lamb also went deep for the Diamondbacks, giving him at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. Washington has lost three of its last four contests, scoring only three runs in each of its last two defeats. The slump comes after three straight wins at Colorado in which a total of 42 runs were produced by the Nationals, who reached double digits six times in April and lead the majors with 173 in 26 games. Ryan Zimmerman is riding a nine-game hitting streak and brings a string of five straight multi-hit performances into Wednesday's contest.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.56 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-0, 1.62)

Ray is coming off his first loss of the season, a setback against Colorado on Friday in which he struck out nine while allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old native of Tennessee, who has had only 14.3 percent of his pitches put in play, is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two road starts this season. Ray has not fared well against Washington, losing both of his starts while posting an 8.44 ERA versus the team by whom he was drafted.

Gonzalez looks to remain unbeaten after allowing two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a victory at Colorado on Thursday. The 31-year-old Floridian has worked at least six frames and yielded fewer than three earned runs in each of his five outings this season. Gonzalez has made six career starts against Arizona, going 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy has recorded 18 of his team-leading 28 RBIs over his last nine games.

2. Arizona will recall RHP Braden Shipley from Triple-A Reno to start the series finale on Thursday.

3. Washington optioned Joe Ross to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled fellow RHP A.J. Cole, who went 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA in eight starts for the Nationals last year.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 2