Strasburg paces Nationals to eighth win in row

WASHINGTON -- After four one-run games in a row, the Washington Nationals needed a mental breather.

And after two consecutive 11-inning games, the Washington bullpen also was looking for relief.

Washington got “what the doctor ordered,” according to pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who allowed just one run in eight innings to save the bullpen while the Nationals erupted for six runs in the third inning en route to an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“He certainly could have gone out for the ninth, which is great,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of Strasburg. “He stepped up.”

It was the eighth win a row for the Nationals, whose previous three games ended in walk-off fashion, part of a stretch of four such wins in five games at Nationals Park. Before Tuesday, the Nationals’ prior four wins were by one run.

Washington (71-53) remains six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves while improving to a season-high 18 games over .500.

“We are kind of coming together,” said Washington shortstop Ian Desmond, who had three hits and four RBIs and stole his 100th career base. “We know there is a lot of work to be done. It was good to see Stephen pitch as well as he did. It seemed like he threw all strikes. He put the ball in play; that helps the offense.”

Arizona left fielder Mark Trumbo, who fanned twice against Strasburg, said of the right-hander, “He has all of the pitches.”

Strasburg (10-10) improved to 8-2 at home. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. He has a league-high 198 strikeouts, setting a career high in that category while throwing 95 pitches, 61 for strikes.

“They are going to put the ball in play,” Strasburg said of Arizona.

He would have liked to have had a chance to pitch the ninth but understood that reliever Jerry Blevins, who hadn’t pitched since Friday, needed some work. Blevins retired all three men he faced, striking out two of them, to close out the win.

“Down the stretch, we are going to need all 25 guys,” Strasburg said.

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson saw an improved Strasburg.

“Just more of a pitcher, more of a polished pitcher definitely. All of his pitches, his location, his composure, he’s cleaned up out of the stretch a lot too,” Gibson said.

Diamondbacks right-hander Chase Anderson (7-5) allowed six runs in two innings, ending his streak of six quality starts in a row.

“His last starts we’ve been talking about how he needs to have better command,” Gibson said. “He’d been getting out of a lot of these messes in his prior starts, but today, Washington, they got on base and they were 7-for-15 ... with runners in scoring position. They capitalized on their opportunities. He got frustrated a little bit, I think, and was just not able to contain them today -- six runs -- and I could see he didn’t have it, so I got him out of there early.”

The Diamondbacks (53-73) lost their fourth game in a row to fall 20 games under .500 for the first time this year.

Desmond hit a two-run single in the third and also drove in two runs with a line single in the sixth to make it 8-1. He has a team-leading 77 RBIs.

Right fielder Jayson Werth also had three hits and scored twice, and third baseman Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Nationals. Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera contributed a three-run double in the third inning.

Arizona right fielder David Peralta, who entered the game hitting .111 in his last eight games, hit a solo homer in the first inning.

NOTES: Washington OF Nate McLouth, on the disabled list since Aug. 4 due to right shoulder inflammation, will have season-ending surgery Thursday, according to manager Matt Williams. “He has a torn labrum,” said Williams, who added McLouth should be ready for spring training. ... Washington RHP Tanner Roark (12-7, 2.93 ERA) will face Arizona RHP Trevor Cahill (3-8, 4.68 ERA) on Wednesday. ... Arizona CF Ender Inciarte entered Tuesday with an 18-game hitting streak, the longest by a rookie in team history. The streak ended Tuesday when he went 0-for-4. ... Williams played on Arizona’s World Series title team in 2001 and was a Diamondbacks coach last season under manager Kirk Gibson. Washington GM Mike Rizzo also has a World Series ring from that 2001 team. He was the assistant general manager/vice president of baseball operations for the Diamondbacks before he joined the Nationals front office in July 2006.