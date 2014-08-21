Nationals claim another walk-off for ninth win in a row

WASHINGTON -- Washington left fielder Bryce Harper wore a sleeveless blue T-shirt with the words “MAKE HISTORY” across the front after the Nationals’ 3-2 walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

And the Nationals are certainly doing just that. With nine wins in a row -- and four of the past five coming in walk-off fashion -- the club is one win away from tying the team record for consecutive wins set in 2005.

On a nightly basis it seems the Nationals are chasing one of their own around the infield after he has driven in the winning run.

“It is a lot of fun,” said a smiling Harper, who had three hits and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth as pinch hitter Anthony Rendon smashed an RBI single down the third-base line against reliever Evan Marshall.

The win gave Washington (72-53) a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and Harper called the nail-biting winning streak “epic.”

“We are a great team. We have a great pitching staff and a great lineup,” said Harper, who led off the ninth with a single and took third on a single by reserve third baseman Kevin Frandsen (two hits). “We just have to keep winning ballgames.”

“It is pretty crazy. It is awesome,” said Washington starter pitcher Tanner Roark, who threw seven scoreless innings. “We have a lot of heart. We play hard until the game is over. Nobody ever gives up.”

“It gives you a heart attack every game, it seems like,” Roark added of the five walk-off wins this month. “Everyone goes crazy (in the clubhouse). It is nuts in here. It is nuts out there (in the dugout).”

While the Nationals are a season-high 19 games above .500, the Diamondbacks (53-74) are a season-worst 21 games below .500 and have lost five in a row.

“They out-executed us in every phase of the game,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Of course it is disappointing. We have to do a better job in certain situations and have better at-bats.”

Washington has won the first three games of the series, which ends Thursday.

“We have to regroup. We have to try salvage this series the best we can,” Gibson said.

Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte broke up the shutout when he hit a two-run homer -- just his third home run of the year -- in the eighth inning against reliever Tyler Clippard to tie the score at 2.

“He works hard every day. He made good contact,” Gibson said of Inciarte, who had two hits along with third baseman Cliff Pennington.

Right fielder Jayson Werth gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning with a ringing double to right-center field against Arizona starter Trevor Cahill, who gave two runs in 6 1/3 innings. The hit by Werth scored second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, who led off the inning with a double.

“Cahill was great,” Gibson said.

Cabrera has reached base in 13 straight games. He batted in the No. 2 spot in the order as regular third baseman Rendon got the night off before his late heroics.

Cabrera “can fill that role really well,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

Rafael Soriano (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win. Marshall (4-3) was tagged with the loss. Soriano, the team’s struggling closer, pitched in a tie game after he allowed runs in three of his last four outings and blew a save in his last appearance, on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But none of that seems to matter now for the Nationals, who find a new way to win each day.

“It has been incredible,” Harper said.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes by an earlier shower. ... Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-9, 4.06 ERA) will face Arizona LHP Wade Miley (7-9, 4.46 ERA) in the series finale Thursday. ... The starting lineup Wednesday for Washington included Kevin Frandsen at third base instead of Anthony Rendon, who got the day off. “He needs a day off like a lot of guys,” manager Matt Williams said of Rendon, who entered the day with a MLB-high 88 runs scored. ... The Arizona bullpen, which threw six innings Tuesday, had logged 29 2/3 innings on the trip before Wednesday and its total of 400 2/3 innings was second to the Rockies (411 2/3) in the National League. ... Washington INF Asdrubal Cabrera was hitting .263 (and .302 as lefty hitter) in his first 15 games with the Nationals since he was traded July 31 from the Cleveland Indians.