D-backs hit four homers, hold off Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Chip Hale wasn’t pleased with his team’s energy level Sunday in a loss at Houston.

The Arizona Diamondbacks manager responded by holding a meeting with his team before Monday’s game at Nationals Park to reinforce that message.

How did he feel about that energy after the Diamondbacks hit four homers and weathered a four-run Washington rally in the ninth to beat the Nationals 6-4?

“It was excellent,” said Hale, with a smile. “We came out and swung the bats. We always hustle.”

The Diamondbacks got another strong start from rookie Zack Godley, who pitched six shutout innings, while shortstop Nick Ahmed had four hits and one of the four homers.

“Zack gave us a big lift,” Hale said of Godley, who became the third Arizona pitcher to win each of his first three major league starts.

Godley (3-0) gave up just three singles and two walks while striking out six. He was efficient and effectively wild, as he threw just 83 pitches, 48 for strikes.

“I felt really good,” he said. “I was locating pitches really good and let the defense work.”

Since the All-Star break, the Nationals have faced aces such as Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Matt Harvey and Gerrit Cole. On Monday, they couldn’t score against a pitcher in his third major league game.

“It doesn’t matter,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, noting Godley is unbeaten.

Arizona (51-53) won for the eighth time in 11 games while Washington (54-50), in its first home game since July 22, lost its fourth game in a row. When the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 12-1 later Monday, the Nationals fell out of first place in the National League East for the first time since June 19.

“These guys keep fighting,” Fister said of his teammates, whose four-run rally in the ninth fell short. “That is what this game is all about.”

After Godley exited, Diamondbacks reliever Addison Reed pitched two scoreless innings before Virginia native Daniel Hudson started the ninth. Hudson gave up a solo homer to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, an RBI single by catcher Wilson Ramos and a two-run double to center fielder Michael A. Taylor before closer Brad Ziegler came on to face pinch hitter Jayson Werth with one out, Taylor on second and the score 6-4.

Hale noted the ground single by Ramos up the middle could have been a possible double play to end the game.

“There were a lot of balls that found holes,” Hale said of the outing by Hudson. “He was throwing strikes and getting groundballs. It was just tough luck.”

Ziegler got Werth on a grounder and retired third baseman Yunel Escobar for the final out on a foul fly ball to left for his 19th save.

“He did a great job,” Hale said of Ziegler, noting the movement on his sidearm offerings.

Washington starter Doug Fister, who has not won at home since June 25, yielded five runs and eight hits in six innings. Fister (4-7) gave up a season-high three homers.

“These guys are good hitters. I have to respect that,” said Fister, whose ERA rose to 4.60.

“We were able to get the ball up,” Hale said of hitting against sinkerballer Fister.

The Diamondbacks got a solo shot by third baseman Jake Lamb in the ninth that upped the margin to 6-0. It was the fourth homer of the season for Lamb, who had two hits on the night.

Arizona left fielder David Peralta added two hits, including a homer.

The Nationals were swept in a three-game weekend series in New York against the Mets, then fell Monday in the opener of a seven-game homestand that precedes a three-city, West Coast trip.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock had a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give the Diamondbacks a 5-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the fourth against Fister, as Peralta hit a two-run homer -- his 10th of the year -- and catcher Welington Castillo followed with a solo shot two pitches later to make it 4-0. It was the 12th homer of the year for Castillo.

For the second day in a row, a Washington starting pitcher allowed back-to-back homers. Jordan Zimmermann gave up long balls Sunday in New York against the Mets’ Curtis Granderson and Daniel Murphy on back-to-back pitches.

Ahmed gave his team a 1-0 with a solo homer in the third. Ahmed entered the game hitting .188 against righties and .324 against left-handers. However, his seventh homer of the season, on a 3-1 pitch from Fister, was his fifth of the season against a right-hander.

NOTES: Washington RHP Max Scherzer (11-8, 2.22 ERA) will start Tuesday against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.21 ERA). ... Nationals manager Matt Williams, a former Diamondbacks third baseman, was on the Arizona coaching staff during the 2013 season before he got the head job in Washington. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock was in the starting lineup and hitting second after sitting out Saturday and Sunday with soft tissue soreness in his left knee. ... Arizona assistant GM Bryan Minniti was part of the Washington front office through the end of the 2014 season. He made the trip with the Diamondbacks to the nation’s capital.