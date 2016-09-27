Banged up Nationals blown out by Diamondbacks

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals clinched the National League East title on Saturday night with a win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

But little has gone well for the Nationals in the 48 hours since then, even with a win on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Jean Segura had three hits, including two homers, and drove in three runs and Yasmany Tomas had two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs as the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks hit five homers to beat the Nationals 14-4 on Monday night.

To make matters worse, Washington catcher Wilson Ramos left the game with a knee injury in the sixth inning.

"He does not look too good tonight," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "You could tell he was in pain. There is a little concern when you lose a guy of that caliber. I feel badly."

The injury comes a day after right fielder Bryce Harper left the game in the third inning in Pittsburgh with a thumb injury. Baker said Harper's X-rays came back negative.

The Nationals are also without MVP candidate Daniel Murphy and right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg. Baker believes Murphy will be ready for the playoffs, but Strasburg's status is up in the air.

"Nobody is going to feel sorry for you," Baker said. "Next man up. It is another obstacle."

The winning pitcher was Zach Godley (5-4), who came out of the bullpen to pitch three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Segura hit a two-run homer off rookie reliever Lucas Giolito to make it 12-4 in the eighth and Jake Lamb followed with a solo shot.

"He looked good tonight," Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Segura.

Chris Owings had an RBI groundout in the ninth for Arizona to make it 14-4. His team had scored just 10 runs in the previous six games.

"It felt great, obviously," Hale said of the offense. "We have been struggling with runs, struggling with hits. I felt tonight we came out of it. The guys came out and really swung the bats well."

The losing pitcher was Washington starter Tanner Roark (15-10), who had his shortest outing since he went three innings on June 5 at Cincinnati. Trea Turner had three hits and Ryan Zimmerman had two for the Nationals.

Arizona (65-91) snapped a three-game losing streak and is 17-13 against the National League East. The Nationals (91-65) fell to 13-17 against the NL West.

Rookie Brian Goodwin had his first career triple in the second to drive in a run and give Washington a 1-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

Segura led off with a homer and Brandon Drury had an RBI single.

Tomas followed with a three-run homer, his 30th off the year, to center off Roark.

Washington answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to trim the margin to 5-4. Goodwin walked with the bases loaded and Turner had a two-run double off Bradley.

Bradley allowed six hits and four runs with four walks in 3 2/3 innings before he was removed.

Roark was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth after he gave up five runs and four hits in four innings.

Crew chief and third base umpire Fieldin Culbreth called for the tarp to be put on the infield after one pitch in the top of the sixth. Soon after the delay Ramos was injured and Baker said the wet field may have played a part.

"Not that I can recall," said Baker, when asked if this is the worst run of luck with injuries he has had with top players in 21 years as a manager.

NOTES: A moment of silence was held before the game for Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who died Sunday in a boat accident off the coast of Miami. ... Washington RF Bryce Harper, the 2015 National League MVP, was not in the starting lineup after he suffered a thumb injury during a slide into third base in the third inning on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Harper, batting .244 with 24 homers, left the game later in the third inning and Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before Monday's game that he did not have any information on X-rays. ... Nationals INF Daniel Murphy, an MVP candidate this season, was out of the lineup again with a strained buttocks and has not played since Sept. 20. Baker said he expects Murphy to be ready for the playoffs, which begin Oct. 7. Murphy is batting .347 with 25 homers and 104 RBIs. ... Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right arm discomfort) saw Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Alabama and he will have a stem cell injection on Tuesday, according to manager Chip Hale. De La Rosa is done for the year after going 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts. ... Hale said RHP Zack Greinke (13-7, 4.37), who has a sore shoulder, most likely won't pitch again this season. He last pitched Sept. 21 at San Diego. ... Washington RHP Max Scherzer (18-7, 2.82) will face Arizona RHP Matt Koch (1-1, 1.29) on Tuesday. It will be the first major league start for Koch, a rookie who has worked in five games out of the bullpen. ... Arizona 3B coach Matt Williams, a former Nationals manager, greeted Baker before the game near the batting cage. "We have been friends for a long time," Williams said. "I am happy for" the Nationals. ... Washington LHP Sammy Solis came off the disabled list. The Nationals also traded minor league INF Chris Bostick to the Pittsburgh Pirates for C Taylor Gushue.