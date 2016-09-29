D-backs top Gonzalez, Nationals in rain-shortened game

WASHINGTON -- It was about 20 minutes before the first pitch on Wednesday as Gio Gonzalez began to warm up on the green grass of right field.

Washington's starting pitcher looked to the heavens and then ran some sprints before eventually heading to the bullpen beyond the right field fence at Nationals Park.

Pitching with a heavy heart, three days after the death of friend Jose Fernandez, the left-hander from Miami struggled for the third start in a row as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-0. The game was called because of rain with one out in the top of the sixth inning after a delay of 69 minutes.

"It's a tough situation," said a somber Gonzalez, bemoaning some of the weak hits by Arizona. "Two or three solid hits. I can't do nothing about it."

Gonzalez (11-11), who declined to take questions about Fernandez, will attend the funeral of the Miami star on Thursday in Florida. The Marlins begin a three-game series on Friday in Washington to end their season.

"It's sad. It stinks," Washington second baseman Trea Turner said of the loss of Gonzalez's friend.

Gonzalez gave up eight hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings for manager Dusty Baker.

"It will set in after the season," Baker said of the absence of Fernandez for Gonzalez in Florida.

The winning pitcher was Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller (3-12), whose previous win came June 20 in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Banished to the minors this year, Miller has now gone 11 innings in a row without allowing a run after he pitched six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

"He mixed it up. He did a great job. Tonight he used his curveball a little more," Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Miller. "His velocity was up tonight. Our offense was ready to go. You have to be ready to score early (with rain coming). I thought we had Gonzalez at 100 pitches in the fourth inning."

Jean Segura, the leadoff hitter for Arizona, had three hits to give him 200 this year.

"It is not easy," Hale said. "Those last 10 (to reach 200) are so hard. I am happy for him. That is quite an accomplishment."

Segura said, "Just a great feeling, it's amazing especially since I've been bouncing around the couple last years. I'm impressed, I'm not going to lie to you guys, I'm impressed with the way I've been swinging the bat this season."

Washington (92-66), which clinched the National League East on Saturday, has lost seven of its last 12 games. Last-place Arizona (66-92) has won two of three against the Nationals after being swept in three games last weekend in Baltimore.

Arizona's Chris Owings had two hits for the second day in a row after he began the day 6-for-33 on the current road trip. Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs for the visitors.

It might have been the last outing for Gonzalez until Oct. 10, when he could pitch Game 3 of the NLDS against the lefty-heavy Los Angeles Dodgers offense. He ended regular-season play with a 4.57 ERA after he won 21 games with a 2.89 ERA in 2012 when the Nationals also won the division.

"You start postseason with a zero ERA," he said. "That is one way to look at it."

Segura led off the game with a single and he went to second on a single by Owings. After a double steal, Segura scored on a groundout by Goldschmidt to give Arizona a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Diamondbacks made it 2-0 in the third as Brandon Drury had an RBI double to score Segura, who led off with an infield single.

Segura also had an infield single in the fourth, and Goldschmidt drove him in to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead and knock out Gonzalez.

The Nationals were again without Daniel Murphy (strained glute) and catcher Wilson Ramos, who is out for the year with a torn ACL suffered Monday.

