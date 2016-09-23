Preview: Diamondbacks at Orioles

The Arizona Diamondbacks may have the Baltimore Orioles' number during their rare interleague meetings, but right-hander Yovani Gallardo routinely has gotten the better of the desert dwellers throughout his career. Gallardo looks to improve upon his 7-2 mark and 2.32 ERA in 12 career starts on Friday when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Camden Yards.

Paul Goldschmidt has gone deep three times in the last two games, including a pair of homers in Arizona's 3-2 win over San Diego on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is an impressive 6-for-10 with five walks versus Gallardo while two of his three hits against Baltimore have left the yard. The Orioles were unceremoniously swept in a four-game series by Boston that concluded on Thursday and have seen their offense go limp with just 12 runs in a 1-5 stretch. Former Diamondback Mark Trumbo is 1-for-12 with four strikeouts in his last three games for Baltimore, which finds itself a half-game behind Detroit in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-12, 6.90 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (5-8, 5.77)

Miller fell to 0-6 in his last seven starts on Saturday after allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-2 setback versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The tough outing actually reduced his ERA, but the 25-year-old would rather celebrate after recording his first win since June 20. Pedro Alvarez is 5-for-20 with three homers off Miller, but the veteran right-hander has retired Trumbo in all six plate appearances.

Gallardo fell to 2-7 in his last 11 starts on Thursday after getting shredded for six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 setback to Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old has surrendered 19 runs and five homers in his last four starts and has been taken deep 10 times in his last 11. Gallardo needs to keep an eye on Welington Castillo, who is just 1-for-9 in his last four outings but is batting .316 versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 1-for-11 in his last three games overall and 0-for-14 in three career outings versus the Diamondbacks.

2. Arizona has won 12 of the 15 meetings in the all-time series, including five of six in Baltimore.

3. The Diamondbacks are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the fewest interleague wins with five.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Diamondbacks 2