Preview: Diamondbacks at Orioles

The high-octane Baltimore Orioles appeared to be running out of gas with losses in four straight while the 12 runs they scored in a 1-5 stretch left plenty for which to be desired. The Orioles found their second wind to take the opener and look to ride that momentum into an interleague series victory versus the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Former Diamondback Mark Trumbo belted a solo homer in a 3-2 win in 12 innings on Friday and is 9-for-28 with six extra-base hits against the team with which he spent parts of two seasons. Trumbo's 2-for-3 performance versus Saturday starter Robbie Ray is an admittedly small sample size, although he and Drew Stubbs are the lone members of the Orioles to face him. The victory improved skidding Baltimore to 3-6 on its 11-game homestand and remained one half-game behind Detroit in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Paul Goldschmidt extended both his hitting and runs scored streaks to four games on Friday for Arizona, which has dropped five of seven.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (8-13, 4.66 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (8-13, 5.65)

Ray breezed into the fifth inning before surrendering a homer for the third straight game on Sunday and allowed five runs on as many hits in 5 2/3 frames of a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old has struck out 27 batters over his last three games and 210 in 30 starts this season. Ray will be making his 63rd career appearance on Saturday and first versus Baltimore.

Miley is 0-3 in his last four starts despite allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings of a no-decision versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 29-year-old exited that contest with a mild back strain, but has been deemed good to go against the team with which Miley spent his first four seasons. Miley has struggled against Welington Castillo, who is 4-for-10 versus the hurler and has three hits in his last two games.

1. Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (shoulder) returned to Arizona and an MRI showed no structural damage, but he is not likely to make his next start.

2. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is just 2-for-20 in his last five games.

3. The Diamondbacks are just 5-13 in interleague play this season.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Diamondbacks 2