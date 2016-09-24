Orioles win on Trumbo's homer in 12th

BALTIMORE -- Mark Trumbo led off the bottom of the 12th inning with his 44th homer of the season and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Friday night.

Trumbo lined a 1-2 pitch from Matt Koch (1-1) into the left field seats to snap a four-game losing streak for the Orioles (83-71).

Baltimore remains a 1/2 game behind Toronto and Detroit, both of which won Friday night, in the wild-card standings.

The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the 11th, but failed to score as Manny Machado flied to short left and Chris Davis flied to center.

The Orioles trailed by a run before Matt Wieters homered off Daniel Hudson leading off the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 2-2.

The Orioles had a chance to win it in the ninth, but left fielder Socrates Brito threw J.J. Hardy out at home when he tried to score on Adam Jones' one-out single.

Oliver Drake (1-0) pitched one inning for the win. Baltimore relievers combined for six scoreless innings.

Pedro Alvarez homered off reliever Enrique Burgos with two outs in the eighth to pull the Orioles within 2-1.

Jake Lamb and Jean Segura drove in runs for the Diamondbacks (64-89).

Arizona starter Shelby Miller, looking for his first win since June 20, threw six scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and three walks, while striking out three. It was Miller's first start of the season in which he didn't allow a run.

Orioles starter Yovani Gallardo gave up two early runs, but turned in a solid six-inning effort. He allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five.

Gallardo got two quick outs in the first, but then walked Paul Goldschmidt. Back-to-back singles by Welington Castillo and Lamb made it 1-0.

The Orioles have given up first-inning runs in 59 of 154 games this season.

Miller struck out Alvarez with the bases loaded to escape trouble in the bottom of the first.

Arizona went up 2-0 in the second when Brandon Drury led off with a double and scored on Segura's two-out double off right fielder Trumbo's glove at the wall.

NOTES: 3B Manny Machado was voted the winner the 2016 Most Valuable Oriole Award by members of the local media who cover the team on a daily basis. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said RHP Kevin Gausman (oblique soreness) felt good on Friday and remains on track to start Tuesday or Wednesday in Toronto. ... Baltimore LF Hyun Soo Kim hit leadoff for the second time this season, while CF Adam Jones batted second. ... It was Arizona RHP Shelby Miller's first career start against the Orioles. ... Arizona pitchers brought the highest ERA in the Majors (5.19) to Camden Yards. ... Diamondbacks designated hitters haven't homered since Yasmany Tomas hit one on June 15, 2015.