Orioles regain second wild-card spot with 6-1 win

Trey Mancini and Mark Trumbo both homered and starter Wade Miley shut down his former team for 8 2/3 innings as the Baltimore Orioles rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Baltimore.

The victory moved the Orioles (84-71) back into second place in the wild-card battle as Kansas City's five-run ninth inning handed the Detroit Tigers (83-71) a 7-4 loss earlier in the day.

Baltimore now sits a half game ahead of Detroit for the last spot.

Mancini and Trumbo hit solo homers in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, and the Orioles broke out of a recent slump and won a second straight game over Arizona (64-90).

For Mancini, it's his third homer this week after his recent call-up by the Orioles.

Miley (9-13) turned in his best performance since the Orioles acquired him at the trade deadline. The left-hander, who came out of last Sunday's start because of back issues, cruised in this one.

He allowed seven hits and struck out 11 without a walk. Manager Buck Showalter pulled him after giving up Brandon Drury's RBI double with two outs in the ninth.

Miley escaped a jam in the top of the first and Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half. Manny Machado got an RBI single as the first four Orioles reached base, but they could do no more despite having the bases loaded with no outs.

J.J. Hardy made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the second before Baltimore added three runs in the fourth.

Mancini led off with a homer to deep left. Later in the inning, Chris Davis lined a two-run single to center to give the Orioles a 5-0 lead.

Trumbo added a solo shot leading off the fifth to make it 6-0, his 45th home run this season, tops in the major leagues. He homered in the 12th inning to win Friday's game.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that RHP Kevin Gausman had a good work day on Saturday, and if he feels all right on Sunday, the right-hander will get the start on Tuesday in the first game of the key series in Toronto. Gausman has been dealing with some intercostal issues for the past few days and said treatment has helped. ... RHP Chris Tillman could be the starter on Wednesday, also depending upon how his work day, possibly Sunday, goes. The Orioles appear to want Gausman and Tillman to go back-to-back in the first two games of that series. No starter has been picked yet for Thursday. ... Arizona manager Chip Hale said RHP Zack Greinke (right shoulder soreness), who did not travel with the team to Baltimore, might not pitch again this season. Hale said that if he doesn't start Tuesday "there's probably a good chance he doesn't start again." ... RHP Braden Shipley will make his first career start against in the Orioles in Sunday's series finale, also his first interleague start.