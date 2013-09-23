Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to continue their offensive surge when they begin a four-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Monday. Arizona, which was eliminated from playoff contention with Thursday’s loss to the National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers, totaled 20 runs while winning the final two contests of a three-game weekend set in Colorado and has amassed 48 in its last six victories. The Diamondbacks staged a much-needed five-run rally in the ninth inning Sunday and went on to post a 13-9 triumph as Matt Davidson homered and drove in four runs.

Paul Goldschmidt continued to strengthen his case for the MVP Award by recording his NL-leading 123rd RBI. The first baseman also tops the NL with 35 home runs, one more than Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez. San Diego’s bats have gone silent of late as the team registered a total of five hits while being shut out in its last two contests and has scored only six runs over its last five games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona, San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (5-9, 4.57 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (9-13, 4.02)

McCarthy is coming off a victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday in which he allowed three runs and 10 hits over six innings. The 30-year-old has won three of his last four decisions following a stretch of five consecutive losses. McCarthy is 2-0 this season - and lifetime - against San Diego, limiting the Padres to one earned run and 10 hits over 14 frames in two outings.

Stults halted a 10-game winless streak Tuesday, allowing two runs over five innings in a victory at Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old went 0-6 during his drought despite yielding three earned runs or fewer six times. Stults is 4-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 career games - eight starts - against San Diego, including a road loss on July 26 in which he surrendered seven runs - five earned - and 11 hits in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona, which is three games over .500, concludes its season at home with a three-game set against Washington.

2. The Padres wrap up the 2013 campaign with a three-game series versus the Giants in San Francisco.

3. Goldschmidt scored his 100th run Sunday, becoming the fourth player in the NL to reach the plateau this season and second (Cincinnati’s Joey Votto) to do it on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 3