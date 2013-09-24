Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks may be out of postseason contention, but that hasn’t slowed down Paul Goldschmidt. Arizona’s All-Star first baseman continues his MVP-type season when the Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game series. Goldschmidt leads the National League with 35 homers and 123 RBIs, and while his team’s failure to make the playoffs will likely cost him the award, he might at least make the voters think twice.

The Padres were shut out in two straight games before winning 4-1 on Monday when Nick Hundley delivered a three-run homer in the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks had scored 20 runs in their previous two games and 48 in their previous six prior to Monday. San Diego’s Tyson Ross tries to continue his strong finish and opposes Wade Miley, who is 1-3 in his last eight starts and has struggled mightily against the Padres.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (10-10, 3.75 ERA) vs. Tyson Ross (3-8, 3.24)

Miley is 1-6 with a 5.96 ERA in eight starts against San Diego, including a 5-1 loss Aug. 28 when he yielded two runs and seven hits in seven innings. The 26-year-old did not receive a decision in Arizona’s 7-6 setback to Los Angeles - which clinched the National League West for the Dodgers - after allowing three runs, four walks and five hits in five innings. Miley’s only victory since Aug. 6 came in a 9-2 win over Colorado on Sept. 14 when he yielded two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Ross is 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 66 innings in his last 11 outings since rejoining the rotation July 23, and his .200 batting average against is sixth-best in the major leagues. The 26-year-old allowed two runs and three hits while striking out seven in seven innings, but did not receive the decision in San Diego’s 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18. Ross is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three games (two starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is hitting .442 during that span.

2. The Padres lead the season series 10-6, including 6-1 at home.

3. San Diego CF Will Venable, who has a team-high 22 home runs and shares the team lead with 53 RBIs, missed Monday’s game with an abdominal strain.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2