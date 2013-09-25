Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to assure themselves of at least a series split when they visit the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. After dropping the opener of the four-game set, Arizona came up with some more extra-inning magic Tuesday night in picking up a 2-1 victory in 12 frames. It gave the Diamondbacks a 17-7 mark in extra innings.

San Diego, which had won five straight over Arizona at home prior to Tuesday’s loss, got its only run on a passed ball with the bases loaded. That helped the Padres avoid a third shutout in four games. San Diego has managed just 11 runs in its last seven contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Arizona), FSN San Diego (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (5-6, 3.96 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (6-10, 5.06)

Delgado will be facing the Padres for the first time since he dominated them in his first career shutout July 26 at home. He yielded three hits and a walk in that effort. The 23-year-old is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA in 10 starts since and has given up seven home runs in four starts this month.

Kennedy is squaring off against his old team at home for the first time since going from Arizona to San Diego at the trade deadline. He did visit the Diamondbacks on Aug. 27 and was roughed up, as Arizona got to him for six runs on six hits and a season-high five walks in 4 1/3 innings. Kennedy is coming off an even worse outing at Pittsburgh on Thursday, when he was reached for six runs in 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Jesus Guzman is 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts in his last five games.

2. Diamondbacks OF Gerardo Parra is 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and a walk in three plate appearances vs. Kennedy.

3. With a win Arizona will clinch at least a .500 record for the third straight season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3