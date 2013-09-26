Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Arizona’s Trevor Cahill will try to finish a disappointing season on a high note when the Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series. “It’s kind of just been a grind, trying to get through,‘’ said Cahill, who is unbeaten in his last eight starts with a 2.64 ERA while winning five times during that span. ”Hopefully, I can kind of refocus next year.‘’ The second-round draft pick by Oakland in 2006 is 61-57 with a 3.90 ERA in five seasons as he continues trying to realize his potential.

San Diego counters with Robbie Erlin, who has a 1.80 ERA over his last four outings and will make the final start of his rookie season. The Padres routed the Diamondbacks 12-2 on Wednesday after scoring 11 runs in their previous seven games - the first time they’ve scored a dozen runs since a 12-3 victory over Arizona on July 27. The highlight was a three-run homer by nine-year minor-league veteran Chris Robinson as his first major-league hit sent the Padres dugout into a frenzy.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (8-10, 4.02 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (3-3, 4.34)

Cahill won his last two starts, including a 7-2 victory at Colorado on Saturday when he yielded two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings, but isn’t satisfied. “I’m definitely still not where I want to be, like in my last couple of starts walking guys,” said Cahill, who issued 13 free passes in his last 22 innings covering four outings. Cahill is 2-3 with a 2.72 ERA in six starts against the Padres, including a 2-1 loss June 14 when he struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Erlin allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings of San Diego’s 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to improve to 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA at home. The 22-year-old Oakland, Calif., native has not permitted more than two runs in any of his four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Tucson on Aug. 28. Erlin got the ball that day and limited the Diamondbacks to one run and six hits in six innings of a 5-1 victory in Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cahill grew up in Vista, Calif., and lives in Oceanside - both cities are about 40 miles north of San Diego.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the NL with 36 home runs and 124 RBIs, is hitting .417 during his 15-game hitting streak - the longest active one in the major leagues.

3. The Padres lead the series 11-7, including 7-2 at home.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2