Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping a new month signals a new beginning after they finished April with a major league-worst 9-22 mark. The Diamondbacks begin a nine-game road trip on Friday with three games against the San Diego Padres, who are returning home after going 4-6 against Milwaukee, Washington and San Francisco. Arizona has been the majors’ most disappointing team, but there was reason for optimism on Wednesday when the Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-4, 10-inning win over Colorado.

Third baseman Martin Prado had three hits in the win and appears ready to leave his slow start behind while hitting .400 (8-for-20) over his past six games. “He’s swinging the bat much better and he’s much more relaxed, not so hard on himself,” manager Kirk Gibson told mlb.com. The Padres are hoping for similar progress from outfielder Will Venable, who is batting .198 with no home runs in 29 games after hitting .268 with 22 home runs, 53 RBIs and 22 stolen bases last season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (1-2, 7.77 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-3, 2.68)

Arroyo allowed 14 runs and 18 hits in back-to-back starts before turning in a strong performance against Philadelphia last Saturday, when he yielded two runs over 6 1/3 innings. Nick Hundley is 5-for-10 with a homer against Arroyo, who is 7-7 with a 3.99 ERA in 16 career starts against San Diego. The 37-year-old, who signed a two-year, $23.5 million free-agent contract with Arizona during spring training, has gone 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA in six starts at Petco Park.

Cashner has struggled in his last two starts after allowing a total of three earned runs in his first three outings covering 22 1/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-6 with a home run against the 27-year-old, who is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA in nine career games (five starts) against the Diamondbacks. Cashner has been especially strong at Petco Park, where he’s 10-6 with a 2.23 ERA in 38 career games (16 starts), including 2-0 with an 0.81 ERA in two starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Chris Denorfia has hit .339 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 56 career games against Arizona.

2. Gibson needs one win to become the third manager in team history with 300, joining Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303).

3. Padres LF Carlos Quentin (knee) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Sunday.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2