Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

After an April they’d like to forget, the Arizona Diamondbacks might be starting the month of May with the perfect opponent. The Diamondbacks look to match their season high of three straight wins Saturday against the host San Diego Padres, who have scored a total of two runs during their three-game losing streak. San Diego is batting .213 as a team, and infielders Jedd Gyorko and Yonder Alonso are among multiple Padres battling season-long slumps while hitting under .200.

The Diamondbacks won’t be able to recover from their 8-22 start in a week, but things are looking up after Bronson Arroyo turned in his second consecutive quality start in Friday’s 2-0 victory. Rookie shortstop Chris Owings went hitless in four at-bats in the series opener, but he’s been one of the few bright spots over the team’s first 32 games. “I think he’s feeling a little more comfortable, even though we’re only a month into this season,” bench coach Alan Trammell told azcentral.com. “He feels like he belongs, as he should.”

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (0-5, 5.54 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-3, 3.16)

McCarthy struggled in his first five starts before turning in a strong outing against the Phillies on Sunday, when he struck out a career-high 12 batters and yielded two runs over seven frames. “He threw a heck of a game,” manager Kirk Gibson told reporters. “It was his best game this year by far.” The 30-year-old McCarthy, who is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against San Diego, has walked three or fewer batters in 87 straight starts.

Kennedy has worked at least six innings in five consecutive starts, including Sunday against Washington when he allowed one run over seven innings while striking out nine. The 29-year-old, who was traded from Arizona at last July’s trade deadline, is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in two career starts against his former team. Kennedy has posted a 1.42 ERA in three road starts this season, but he’s looking to improve at home after going 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in his first three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kirk Gibson became the third manager in team history with 300 wins on Friday, joining Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303).

2. The Padres signed RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to a minor league contract and assigned the 27-year-old Cuban to extended spring training.

3. Arizona optioned OF Tony Campana to Triple-A Reno prior to Friday’s game and recalled OF Alfredo Marte.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4