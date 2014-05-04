Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Even in the midst of their worst 33-game start since its expansion season in 1998, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been able to find a bit of refuge lately on the road. The Diamondbacks look to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games Sunday when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres. Arizona has posted a major league-worst 3-15 record at Chase Field thanks in large part to the highest home ERA in the National League (5.36).

The Diamondbacks, however, are 8-7 away from home and have caught a bit of a break during their four-game road winning streak by facing two of the NL’s three lowest-scoring offenses in the Chicago Cubs and the Padres. San Diego, which ranks last in the majors in runs (80) and batting average (.215), nearly overcame its offensive ineptitude Saturday with three runs in the ninth inning, but the rally fell just short in a 4-3 setback. Although the Padres avoided their third shutout loss in four games with the late offensive outburst, they dropped their fourth game in a row.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (2-3, 5.36 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (3-3, 3.68)

Miley continued to struggle at home in his last start, falling to 1-3 with a 7.43 ERA in four outings at Chase Field following Monday’s 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The 2008 first-round selection of the Diamondbacks, who is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA on the road, surrendered season highs in runs (seven) and hits (10) over six frames to extend his winless streak to four starts. Miley hasn’t been much better in nine career turns against the Padres, going 1-6 with a 5.26 ERA.

Continuing his trend of factoring into the decision in each of his six turns, Ross won for the third time in his last four tries despite giving up at least four runs for the second straight time in a 6-4 road victory over the San Francisco Giants. The 27-year-old surrendered four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings, but is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA through three home outings. Ross fared extremely well against the Diamondbacks last season, going 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA in four outings (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona’s rotation owns a major league-worst 5.81 ERA despite not allowing a run over the last 18 2/3 innings.

2. San Diego is batting .160 and has scored a total of five runs during its losing streak.

3. Diamondbacks C Miguel Montero, who homered and became the fourth player to reach 800 career games with Arizona on Saturday, is hitless in nine all-time at-bats against Ross.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 1