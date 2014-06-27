Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The weak-hitting San Diego Padres attempt to bounce back from being no-hit when they open up a three-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. San Diego, which ranks last in the majors in both runs scored (238) and batting average (.213), was no-hit by San Francisco’s Tim Lincecum on Wednesday for the second time in a stretch of 11-plus months. Arizona has lost 10 of its last 14 games as it begins a nine-game road trip.

The last-place Diamondbacks trail the Padres by two games in the National League but are 4-2 against San Diego this season, winning two of three in each of the previous matchups. Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt is just 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts over the last four games but is 9-for-22 with two homers against the Padres this season. San Diego erupted for 13 runs and 20 hits while beating the Giants in the first two games of the series before having only Chase Headley reach on a walk in Wednesday’s meeting.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-10, 5.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-7, 3.22)

McCarthy had his start moved up a day after scheduled starter Josh Collmenter was pressed into service in Tuesday’s 14-inning game. He has lost five straight decisions while going winless in his last nine outings. McCarthy’s lone victory of the season came on May 3 when he blanked the Padres on three hits over seven innings to improve to 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts against San Diego.

Ross is 0-3 during a four-start winless stretch and has just one victory over his last seven turns. He lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing when he gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in seven innings. Ross is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Arizona and has a 3.75 ERA in two no-decisions against the Diamondbacks this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Gerardo Parra (6-for-17), Goldschmidt (5-for-14, two homers) and 3B Martin Prado (4-for-13) all fare well against Ross.

2. San Diego OF Carlos Quentin is in a 1-for-18 funk but is 4-for-9 against McCarthy.

3. Arizona OF Ender Inciarte went 6-for-10 with three runs scored in the two-game set against Cleveland but is just 3-for-16 against the Padres this season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 3