Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Although they haven’t had much reason to smile this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks can hang their hat on their success against the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks vie for their sixth win in eight outings versus their National League West rival when the teams continue their three-game set in San Diego on Saturday. Rookie David Peralta had a two-run single in the fourth inning and Arizona held on for a 2-1 victory on Friday.

The cellar-dwelling Diamondbacks reside just one game behind the Padres and could pull even when they face struggling Eric Stults, who has lost a majors-high 10 games this season. San Diego didn’t do much offensively after being no-hit by San Francisco’s Tim Lincecum on Wednesday, mustering a sacrifice fly and six hits in Friday’s setback. Chase Headley had two of those hits, but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts versus Saturday starter Josh Collmenter.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (6-4, 3.87) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (2-10, 5.49)

Collmenter picked up a pair of victories in a five-day stretch after allowing one run in five innings versus San Francisco on June 20 before tossing a scoreless frame in relief against Cleveland on Tuesday. The successful stretch resulted in the first wins for the 28-year-old since his three-hit shutout against Cincinnati on May 29. Collmenter owns a 2-3 career mark versus San Diego, but nine of his 12 appearances have come in relief.

Stults fell to 0-7 in his last eight outings despite allowing just two runs in seven strong innings versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 33-year-old, who hasn’t won since May 10, settled for a no-decision in his last meeting with Arizona 2 1/2 weeks later after permitting three runs in six innings. Stults owns a 5-4 career mark versus the Diamondbacks, although his 24 walks in 65 2/3 innings leaves a bit to be desired.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite residing in last place, Arizona owns a respectable 19-18 road record.

2. San Diego CF Cameron Maybin is 3-for-7 with three runs scored in his last two games.

3. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. He had been plagued by an ailing shoulder.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1