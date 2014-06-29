Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

There isn’t too much to be excited about in San Diego these days - at least at Petco Park, but there might be a little extra buzz in the yard Sunday when the host Padres send rookie Odrisamer Despaigne to the mound to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despaigne makes his first home start after pitching seven shutout innings in his major-league debut - a 6-0 victory over San Francisco on Monday - and opposes fellow rookie Mike Bolsinger, who is coming off the best outing of his career. San Diego tries to salvage the finale of the three-game series after the Diamondbacks won 3-1 on Saturday to improve to 6-2 against the Padres this season.

Arizona (35-48) moved out of the National League West cellar - percentage points ahead of San Diego (34-47) - and has won three of its last four games. The Diamondbacks won back-to-back contests for the first time since June 7-8 and haven’t won three straight since sweeping Colorado from June 3-5. The Padres continue to struggle offensively with by far the worst batting average (.213) and run production (2.96 per game) in the majors, and are 8-43 when scoring three runs or fewer.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (1-3, 4.78 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 0.00)

Bolsinger received a no-decision after yielding one run and five hits while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to San Francisco last Sunday. '‘All I could do is really keep the team in the game,‘’ the 26-year-old told reporters after Arizona was dominated by Madison Bumgarner. Bolsinger recorded quality starts in three of his six career turns, with his only victory coming against the Chicago Cubs on April 24 in his second major-league start.

Despaigne became the fourth pitcher in Padres’ history to pitch seven or more shutout innings in his major-league debut (Ricky Bones, 1991; Eric Nolte, 1987; Jimmy Jones, 1986) when he yielded four hits in an efficient 86 pitches. '‘It took me by surprise to be here,‘’ the 27-year-old Cuban defector told reporters through an interpreter. '‘It was a dream come true.‘’ Despaigne was 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA in seven minor-league starts at the Double-A and Triple-A levels prior to his call-up.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Carlos Quentin and Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings have yet to play in the series because of shoulder injuries.

2. Arizona is 20-18 on the road.

3. The Padres are 14-0 at home when scoring four or more runs this season.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2