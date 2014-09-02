Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres aren’t a factor in the postseason race, but they’re a force in their home park. The Padres look to continue their strong play at Petco Park in the second of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. San Diego won the opener 3-1 and has won 11 of its last 13 and 20 of its last 26 at home.

Arizona has lost five of its last seven and Diamondbacks hitters racked up 13 strikeouts Monday, giving them more strikeouts than hits for the fourth time in five games. That’s a daunting sign for Diamondbacks’ left-hander Wade Miley, who looks to shake his bad luck against the Padres - he is 1-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 career starts against them. San Diego has won all six of its home series since the All-Star break and can clinch at least a split with a victory Tuesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-10, 4.30 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5, 3.24)

Miley has notched four straight quality starts but is winless in his last five outings. The Diamondbacks have scored a total of seven runs in the last five games he has started, and the 27-year-old was on the wrong end of a 3-1 decision last time out against the Dodgers. Miley has allowed three runs over seven innings in both of his starts against San Diego this season - both Arizona losses - but he didn’t get a decision in either game.

Despaigne’s numbers at spacious Petco Park are impressive as he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts in his home park. The 27-year-old Cuban rookie put together a strong outing in his last start, racking up a career-high nine strikeouts while limiting Milwaukee to two runs (one earned) over seven innings in a no-decision. Despaigne has split two starts against the Diamondbacks this season, winning June 29 in San Diego and losing Aug. 22 in Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 49-1 when leading after six innings and 52-1 when leading after eight.

2. Arizona C Miguel Montero is 16-for-45 with three homers and 11 RBIs against the Padres this season.

3. San Diego C Rene Rivera is 7-for-15 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs on the current homestand.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2