Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Cory Spangenberg has made himself at home in his brief time in the majors while the San Diego Padres continue to enjoy the comforts of Petco Park. The 23-year-old rookie looks to continue his positive momentum on Wednesday when the Padres host the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks in the third contest of the four-game series. Spangenberg ripped a two-run single in San Diego’s 3-1 triumph on Monday before belting a pinch-hit, walk-off homer in a 2-1 victory the following night.

The Padres have provided quite the punch at Petco Park, winning 16 of their last 19 at home while Arizona has dropped eight in a row on the road. Miguel Montero has rebounded from an 0-for-12 stretch by going 3-for-7 in the last two games while driving in both of Arizona’s runs in the series. Teammate David Peralta had two singles Tuesday and has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, Fox Sports San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (9-7, 3.94 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-6, 3.94)

Collmenter allowed just one run and did not walk a batter for the second straight outing but settled for a no-decision against Colorado on Friday. The 28-year-old scattered two hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings versus the Rockies. Collmenter improved to 4-3 in his career versus San Diego after winning both starts this season with a sterling 0.66 ERA.

Cashner has pieced together two solid outings since returning from the disabled list, but has a pair of no-decisions to show for it. The 27-year-old yielded one run on six hits and struck out eight in six innings versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start. Cashner owns a 3-1 career mark against Arizona after allowing just two runs in six innings of a loss May 2 before settling for a no-decision after five innings on Aug. 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego C Rene Rivera has recorded two hits in four of his last six contests and is 2-for-2 in his career versus Collmenter.

2. Arizona saw the returns of OF A.J. Pollock (fractured right hand) and INF Chris Owings (strained left shoulder) on Tuesday, but the two failed to get a hit in five combined at-bats.

3. Padres RHP R.J. Alvarez, who was added to the roster Tuesday, was a key component to the Huston Street deal with the Los Angeles Angels on July 18.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2