Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres may not be streaking toward the postseason but they are certainly giving the franchise some things to build on over the last month. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who visit the Padres for the finale of a four-game series Thursday, are not providing quite as much hope for the future with their recent play. San Diego has won six of its last eight games but had some familiar offensive problems creep up in Wednesday’s 6-1 loss.

The Padres are the lowest-scoring team in the majors but are a winning team of late thanks to a pitching staff allowing an average of 2.6 runs over the last eight games. The Diamondbacks are not as stout on the mound but got a solid performance from Josh Collmenter on Wednesday before Daniel Hudson provided an emotional lift for the team. The right-hander made his first major-league appearance since 2012 after undergoing two Tommy John surgeries and worked a scoreless inning.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (2-3, 5.85 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (10-11, 3.65)

Arizona is experimenting with a six-man rotation down the stretch and summoning Delgado from the bullpen. The Panama native put up an 11.05 ERA in two previous starts this season and went three innings in his final relief appearance Aug. 26, yielding a run on six hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Delgado last faced San Diego on May 28, when he was reached for two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Kennedy held first-place Los Angeles to one run on four hits while striking out eight in seven innings in his last start, but did not factor in the decision as the Padres won in 10 innings. The 29-year-old failed to go seven innings in any of his previous seven outings due in part to control problems that have him averaging 3.3 walks in his last nine starts. Kennedy won at Arizona on Aug. 24, surrendering three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hudson will be used exclusively in relief the rest of the season and will have his workload carefully monitored.

2. Padres RF Seth Smith had two hits Wednesday after going 1-for-29 in the previous nine games.

3. San Diego RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder) has not pitched since Aug. 26 and is likely to miss at least another week.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3