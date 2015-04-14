Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Ender Inciarte may have entered the season ticketed for a part-time role, but his red-hot bat has made him a virtual fixture in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup through eight games. With the 24-year-old Venezuelan sparking the offense near the top of the order, the Diamondbacks eye their fourth win in five contests on Tuesday as they continue a three-game set at the San Diego Padres.

Inciarte, who finished fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting last season, was expected to share time in left field with David Peralta and sit against right-handed pitchers. Instead, he leads the team in several offensive categories – including at-bats (28), hits (11) and total bases (16) – and restated his case to remain in the lineup in the opener by recording two doubles and a triple while driving in a career-high four runs in an 8-4 victory. Inciarte has started in all but one game and already has four multi-hit games to his credit after Monday’s outburst. The Padres saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after opening up their seven-game homestand by taking a four-game series against San Francisco.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (0-1, 6.23 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (0-0, 0.00)

Hellickson’s uneven spring training (4.76 ERA, 1.88 WHIP) carried over to his first turn – an outing that resulted in a 5-2 home loss versus San Francisco on Wednesday – with Arizona after his offseason trade from Tampa Bay. The Rays’ 2005 fourth-round selection managed to allow only three runs over 4 1/3 innings despite yielding nine hits and two walks during his 91-pitch outing. Hellickson has faced San Diego only once in his career, giving up six runs over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision in 2013.

Filling in for Ian Kennedy after he strained his left hamstring in the third inning of Thursday’s 1-0 loss to San Francisco, Despaigne retired all 14 batters he faced. The 28-year-old Cuban went 4-7 despite a 3.36 ERA in 2014, performing much better in eight turns at home (3-1, 1.83) than he did in eight road outings (1-6, 5.31). Despaigne faced the Diamondbacks more than any other team last season, posting a 1-2 record and 2.96 ERA in four starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Inciarte has a hit in 21 of his last 23 games and is batting .381 with 11 multi-hit games over that span.

2. San Diego LF Justin Upton is one of only three players in the majors (San Francisco’s Nori Aoki and Oakland’s Billy Butler are the others) that have at least one hit in all eight of their team’s games this season.

3. Arizona, which posted a winning record against only two NL foes a season ago, has won 13 of its last 20 against the Padres.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4