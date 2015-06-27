Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to avoid a third straight loss when they visit the San Diego Padres on Saturday. One night after losing the rubber match of its three-game set at Colorado, Arizona dropped a 4-2 decision to San Diego in Friday’s opener.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in the Diamondbacks’ lone runs in the third inning with one of his team’s two singles as Arizona fell to 1-3 on its six-game road trip. San Diego accomplished what Arizona will be attempting to with Friday’s victory. Cory Spangenberg went 3-for-3 and scored twice while Yonder Alonso recorded two hits and an RBI as the Padres bounced back from a pair of losses at San Francisco in which they were outscored by a total of 19-8. San Diego and Arizona have played 10 times already this year, with the National League West rivals each registering five victories.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.94 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-9, 4.35)

Hellickson will be making his fourth start of the season against San Diego and second in a row after allowing two runs and six hits over six innings in a victory Sunday. The 28-year-old exited that outing after tweaking his back during an at-bat but was cleared to take his turn Saturday as an MRI showed no damage. Hellickson, who had faced the Padres just once prior to this year, has yielded 12 runs over 17 1/3 frames en route to a 1-1 record in the previous three meetings in 2015.

After a strong first two months of the season, Cashner has struggled in June, allowing at least four runs in each of his five starts and seven on two occasions. One of those instances was at Arizona on Sunday, when the 28-year-old fell to 0-2 over his last five outings after giving up three earned runs in four innings. That setback dropped Cashner to 3-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 15 career games (11 starts) versus the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres have scored 52 first-inning runs this year, their highest total of any frame.

2. Arizona RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder tendinitis) will visit Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

3. Goldschmidt has collected seven RBIs over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3