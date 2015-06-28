Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their three-game set Sunday. San Diego halted a brief two-game skid with a 4-2 triumph in the series opener before rolling to a 7-2 victory Saturday.

Justin Upton belted a two-run homer while Yangervis Solarte collected three hits and an RBI as the Padres improved to 2-0 on their five-game homestand. David Peralta and Yasmany Tomas each recorded two hits and an RBI for Arizona, which suffered its third consecutive defeat. Paul Goldschmidt kept his hitting streak alive, doubling in the third inning to extend his run to eight games. The Diamondbacks fell to 1-4 on their six-game road trip after posting a 5-4 record on their previous trek.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (3-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5, 4.83)

Anderson’s nine-start unbeaten streak ended in a big way Tuesday as he was battered for eight runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings at Colorado. It was the shortest outing of the season for the 27-year-old, who gave up a total of three runs over 18 2/3 frames in his previous three turns. Anderson is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in five career starts against San Diego, including a pair of no-decisions this season.

Despaigne saw his winless streak reach four starts Tuesday as he was forced to settle for a no-decision at San Francisco after allowing two runs in five innings. The 28-year-old Cuban was tagged for six runs and eight hits over six frames in his previous outing at Oakland. Despaigne is 1-1 this season — and 2-3 lifetime — against the Diamondbacks, yielding one run in seven innings en route to victory at home April 14 before getting drilled for eight runs and 10 hits over five frames at Arizona on May 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Cory Spangenberg exited Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with a sprained left knee.

2. Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin, who hasn’t pitched since 2013 due to Tommy John surgery, is expected to make one more rehab start before returning to the majors.

3. San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he’s recorded three multi-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 3