Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres continue their final homestand of the season when they begin a three-game set against the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. San Diego is 2-1 on its nine-game stretch at Petco Park after taking two of three from San Francisco.

The Padres rallied for their second straight 5-4 victory Thursday, scoring the tying run in the eighth inning and the winner with one out in the ninth while registering three of their six hits in the two frames. Arizona is wrapping up its last road trip of the year with the hope of getting even with San Diego, which took two of three in Phoenix last week. The Diamondbacks fell to 4-3 on their 10-game trek on Thursday when they dropped a 6-3 decision to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Arizona and San Diego are battling for third place in the NL West, with the Diamondbacks entering the weekend series one game ahead of the Padres.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (13-8, 4.60 ERA) vs. Padres RH Casey Kelly (0-0, 4.50)

De La Rosa avoided a three-start skid last time out, limiting the Giants to one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a victory at San Francisco last Friday. The 26-year-old Dominican did have control problems, however, issuing four walks after handing out only two free passes over his previous three outings. De La Rosa improved to 3-0 in three starts against San Diego this season by allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven frames June 19.

Kelly will be making his first major-league start since 2012, when he went 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA in six outings with the Padres. The 25-year-old Floridian, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013, gave up one run and five hits while striking out three over two innings in a relief outing at Colorado on Saturday — his first appearance for San Diego in nearly three years. Kelly posted a 2-10 record and 5.16 ERA in a combined 31 games (17 starts) with Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres have allowed four runs in each of their last four games, going 3-1 in that span.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 7-for-16 in the four-game set at Los Angeles, homering three times while driving in a run in each contest.

3. San Diego OF Matt Kemp needs one RBI to reach 100 for the third time in his career and first since recording a personal-best 126 with the Dodgers in 2011.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2