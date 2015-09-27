Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

When the San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series, both teams will be playing with an eye toward next season. It’s been that way for several weeks now, but it became even clearer after Arizona saw its hopes for a winning record extinguished with Saturday’s 3-0 loss.

Several players on both sides have been making their case to begin next season in the starting rotation, including San Diego’s Colin Rea and Robbie Erlin along with Arizona’s Zack Godley, who starts Sunday in place of veteran Jhoulys Chacin. The Diamondbacks also are taking an extended look at 23-year-old third baseman Brandon Drury, who has recorded two home runs and seven RBIs in his last 11 games. For San Diego, rookie infielder Cory Spangenberg continues to impress with his speed and versatility. “He’s just finding himself,” interim manager Pat Murphy told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He’s becoming more confident. His play at third base has been brilliant, and his play at second base is improving and very good at times.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (5-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (13-6, 3.86)

Godley’s roller-coaster season continues Sunday with a spot start in the Diamondbacks’ final road game. The 25-year-old’s rookie season has included stints at Single-A, Double-A and the majors, and he’s shuffled between the bullpen and rotation throughout the season. Godley, who is making his first start since Sept. 9, allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief against San Diego on Sept. 15.

Shields won his fourth consecutive decision last Sunday despite turning in a shaky performance against Colorado. The 33-year-old, who allowed four runs on two hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings, continues to struggle with his control as he’s issued a total of 16 walks over his last four outings. Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 with a home run against Shields, who is 3-2 with a 5.23 ERA in five career starts versus Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

2. San Diego is 61-0 when leading after eight innings.

3. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed has missed the last four games with a sore lower back and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Diamondbacks 4