Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Struggling Arizona ace Zack Greinke would appear to have an excellent chance to get untracked Friday as the Diamondbacks head to San Diego to begin a three-game series against the light-hitting Padres. Greinke signed a six-year, $206.5 million contract in December but opened the season by losing back-to-back starts for the first time since August 2014.

Greinke is 6-1 with a sterling 1.56 ERA in 12 career starts against San Diego, which has dropped three straight while becoming the first team in major league history to be shut out five times in their first 10 games. “I think it’s time for adjustments,” Padres manager Andy Green told reporters. “You can talk about whatever sample size you want to talk about; it’s time for us to make mental and physical adjustments in the box and just refuse to get beat. It’s just time for us to get it done.” Arizona dropped two of three against the Dodgers but continue to be encouraged by the play of rookie center fielder Socrates Brito, who raised his average to .304 with two hits in Thursday’s 5-2 loss. Brito has been sharing time in center with the versatile Chris Owings, who has struggled both offensively and defensively early this season.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (0-2, 4.85)

Greinke followed up his rough Diamondbacks debut against Colorado by yielding four runs over six innings Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Cubs. “Too many mistakes, getting hit early and then started pitching better later,” Greinke told reporters. “I’ve got to start pitching better here on out.” Melvin Upton is 4-for-31 with 18 strikeouts against the 32-year-old, who was 9-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 15 road starts last season while pitching for the Dodgers.

Shields was tagged with his second consecutive loss to open the season Sunday after yielding four runs over seven frames at Colorado. The 34-year-old allowed three homers in the contest, including back-to-back shots to Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado in the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 with a home run against Shields, who is 3-3 with a 5.30 ERA in six career starts against Arizona, including 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in four outings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona closer Brad Ziegler has six saves and a 1.06 ERA in his last 16 games against the Padres.

2. San Diego SS Alexei Ramirez is hitting .176 with no extra-base hits in 34 at-bats.

3. Diamondbacks INF Jean Segura is 12-for-34 during his nine-game hitting streak against San Diego.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4