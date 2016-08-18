Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres just completed a dreadful road swing and look to put the tough times behind them when they open a four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. San Diego was just 2-7 during a trip against Pittsburgh, the New York Mets and Tampa Bay and lost the final five games by a cumulative 33-6 score.

Padres All-Star first baseman Wil Myers pointed at himself as the biggest culprit for the team's offensive issues as he struck out in each of his final seven at-bats to end the Tampa Bay series and has fanned 13 times during the skid. "It comes down to me," Myers said after the contest. "I haven't done anything to really get the offense going. ... I've been not just bad but terrible this last two weeks." Arizona right fielder Yasmany Tomas isn't having any issues at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with two homers and a career-best six RBIs in Wednesday's 13-5 victory over the New York Mets. Tomas has slugged 12 homers in his past 19 games and has seven multi-homer games while belting 25 this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (4-8, 4.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (2-2, 4.73)

Bradley is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three August starts and has given up 22 hits and seven walks in just 13 1/3 innings. He has won just one of his past 10 starts despite allowing three runs or fewer in seven of the outings. Bradley is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two career starts against the Padres and suffered the loss July 4 when he gave up five runs and six hits in six innings.

Clemens gave up three runs and five hits in five innings while beating New York in his last turn for his first win in four starts since joining the Padres. He hasn't pitched more than five innings this season — including two starts for the Miami Marlins — and has served up 10 homers in 32 1/3 innings. Clemens has had issues with the long ball since first reaching the majors in 2013 as he has allowed 31 in 130 1/3 big-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF Rickie Weeks Jr. had two homers and tied his career high of five RBIs in the rout of New York.

2. San Diego CF Travis Jankowski, who leads all rookies with 25 stolen bases, is just 3-for-24 over the past seven games

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb didn't play Wednesday against the Mets and is buried in a 1-for-29 slump over his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Diamondbacks 6