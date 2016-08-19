Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Zack Greinke was annihilated in his most recent outing and attempts to bounce back when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Greinke served up three homers while being tagged for nine runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings of a loss to Boston on Sunday.

Greinke traditionally performs well against the Padres - he is 7-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 0.83 WHIP - so he has the right opponent as he tries to rebound from the shellacking. Arizona's Yasmany Tomas didn't homer in the series opener but has gone deep 12 times in his last 20 games, with his seven multi-homer efforts this season one shy of the franchise record set by team icon Luis Gonzalez (2001). San Diego rookie Alex Dickerson drove in four runs - and delivered the decisive three-run double in the eighth inning - as the Padres halted a five-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory in Thursday's series opener. San Diego All-Star Wil Myers went 2-for-4 with an RBI after striking out in each of his previous seven at-bats.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (11-4, 4.31 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 5.03)

The poor performance against Boston came in Greinke's second outing after being sidelined six weeks with an oblique injury. He defeated the New York Mets in his first start upon returning, giving up three runs and five hits in six innings. Greinke has shut down Myers (2-for-19) and also has enjoyed success against Yangervis Solarte (3-for-16) and Alexei Ramirez (7-for-33).

Cosart is making his fourth start since being acquired from Miami. His last outing was his best for San Diego as he gave up one run and three hits in six innings of a no-decision against the Mets. Cosart defeated the Diamondbacks in his lone career effort against them as he yielded three runs and five hits in six frames on June 9, 2014 while with Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF Mitch Haniger recorded three hits in the opener and is 6-for-13 with five RBIs in his first three major-league games.

2. San Diego C Derek Norris was hitless in four at-bats on Thursday and is 4-for-29 this month.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb reached base three times (one single, two walks) in the opener after going 1-for-29 over his previous eight games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Padres 2