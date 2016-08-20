Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Ryan Schimpf is a 28-year-old journeyman who only reached the majors this season thanks to the attrition the San Diego Padres faced at the second-base position. Schimpf is acting like a guy who wants to stick in the big leagues and looks to follow up a two-homer night when San Diego hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in the third contest of a four-game set.

Schimpf smacked the walkoff three-run homer to give the Padres a 7-4, 10-inning victory Friday to cap a performance in which he went 4-for-5 with five RBIs. It was the second two-homer outing in the past seven games for the 5-foot-9 Schmipf, who has 14 blasts in 162 at-bats since reaching the majors June 14. Red-hot Diamondbacks second baseman Jean Segura had five hits — one shy of his career high — and three steals Friday and is 7-for-10 in the series. Segura is 25-for-59 over the last 13 games to raise his average to .321, tied for sixth place in the National League.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (6-11, 4.47 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (0-2, 5.75)

Ray was 0-3 in a four-start span before giving up two runs (one earned) and eight hits in five innings while beating the New York Mets in his last turn. He has thrown seven shutout innings in two of his last six outings and also had a three-start stretch in which he fanned 30 batters in just 16 2/3 innings. Ray is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in four career starts versus the Padres, including a loss May 27 when he gave up five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Richard made his first major league start of the season Sunday and gave up two runs and three hits in five innings while losing to the Mets. Both runs off him came on solo homers after he didn't serve up a single blast in 27 relief appearances — 25 with the Chicago Cubs and two with the Padres. Richard is 7-1 with a 4.16 ERA in 10 career starts against the Diamondbacks despite some struggles against Paul Goldschmidt (5-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb was hitless in six at-bats Friday and is 2-for-38 over his past 10 games.

2. San Diego RHP Colin Rea had a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday and is hopeful of avoiding Tommy John surgery that would sideline him the entire 2017 season.

3. Arizona stole five bases Friday and has seven thefts in the series.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5