Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Monday for the first of six games between the bottom two teams in the National League West looking to avoid a last-place finish. The Diamondbacks have won five of their last seven contests behind a surging offense and own a one-game lead for fourth place over the Padres, who were swept of a three-game set at Colorado over the weekend.

Arizona has scored 55 runs in its last seven games, including a 10-9 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Jean Segura recorded three hits in that contest, improving to 15-for-29 with five homers and eight RBIs over his last six games and is batting .348 against the Padres this season. San Diego was outscored 22-10 in the most recent series, although Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to seven games while collecting eight RBIs in that span. The Padres will visit Arizona for the final three games of the campaign and have taken seven of the first 13 in the season series.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Braden Shipley (4-3, 5.56 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (2-3, 3.00)

Shipley moves back into the rotation after making a pair of appearances out of the bullpen with Rubby De La Rosa shut down for the season. The 24-year-old Oregon native has managed to go 2-0 in his last three outings despite allowing 12 runs and 22 hits over 13 1/3 innings. Alex Dickerson and Travis Jankowski homered against Shipley, who gave up seven runs over 5 1/3 frames in a loss at San Diego on Aug. 21.

Richard is unbeaten in his last four starts, permitting four runs - three earned - over 24 2/3 innings in that stretch. The 33-year-old veteran, who began the season with the Chicago Cubs, has surrendered seven earned runs in 37 frames since returning to the Padres. Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-15 with three RBIs versus Richard, who gave up two unearned runs over six innings for his last loss on Aug. 20 against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 2B Ryan Schimpf has hit 19 homers, third-most in club history for rookies and five behind leader Nate Colbert (24, 1969).

2. Arizona OF Brandon Drury, who recorded four hits Sunday - including the game-winner in the 12th inning, has notched eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 11 games against the Padres in 2016.

3. San Diego INF Adam Rosales is 6-for-14 with two homers and three RBIs in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4