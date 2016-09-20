Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are fighting to stay out of the National League West cellar, and the former emerged victorious in the first of six late-season contests between the teams. San Diego aims to make it two straight wins over the visiting Diamondbacks on Tuesday after posting a 3-2 victory in the opener of the three-game set, which will be followed by a season-ending three-game series at Arizona.

Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt was rested in the opener after going 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts over his previous three games. The All-Star first baseman has gone 21 games without a home run and has a meager .328 slugging percentage in September. San Diego counterpart Wil Myers is showing some life with two homers in his last four games - including one on Monday - after hitting just four over his previous 53 contests. Myers has belted 26 shots this season after hitting a combined 27 over his first three major-league campaigns.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (7-9, 5.07 ERA) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (3-5, 4.94)

Bradley has won three of his last four starts and worked six innings in each of the victories. He has served up 16 home runs, but only four have come on the road in 11 such outings (4-4, 3.96). Bradley is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts versus the Padres but has shut down Myers (1-for-8).

Clemens lost three consecutive turns before scattering three hits over five scoreless innings to defeat San Francisco in his last turn. The 28-year-old has made 11 big-league starts this season - nine with San Diego, two with Miami - and his longest stint is just 5 1/3 frames. Clemens owns a 4.50 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Arizona and has been hit hard by Welington Castillo (3-for-3, two RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 2B Jean Segura is 16-for-33 with five homers and eight RBIs over his last seven contests.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte remains away from the team after his wife's death due to cancer on Saturday and there isn't yet a timetable for his return.

3. Arizona OF/INF Brandon Drury was hitless in four at-bats on Monday after being named Co-NL Player of the Week earlier in the day for batting .500 with four homers and seven RBIs in a seven-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4