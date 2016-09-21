Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Zack Greinke, who has experienced a disappointing first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, strives to halt a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound against the host San Diego Padres on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series. The right-hander's chances of snapping the skid rate fairly high as he is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 15 career starts against San Diego.

Greinke has posted a 6.48 ERA during his losing streak, and his season mark of 4.42 is his highest since he was saddled with a 5.80 ERA in 2005, when he went 5-17 for Kansas City. This season's performance represents a sharp drop-off from the 19-3 record and 1.66 ERA he posted for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year before the Diamondbacks landed him as a free agent with a six-year, $206.5 million deal. The Padres won the first two games of the series - including Tuesday's 5-2 victory - to move ahead of last-place Arizona in the National League West. San Diego's Adam Rosales homered and recorded four RBIs on Tuesday and is 4-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs over his last three games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (12-7, 4.42 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (8-9, 5.68)

Greinke twice lost to the Dodgers during his current funk and was touched up for five homers in one of the defeats. He has served up 22 homers this season, his most since allowing 23 in 2005 and four off his career-worst count of 26 the previous year. Greinke is 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in three starts versus the Padres this season and has dominated Wil Myers (2-for-21).

Perdomo defeated San Francisco in his last outing, when he gave up one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old rookie has won three of his last five outings - giving up fewer than two earned runs in each of the victories. Perdomo is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in six appearances (two starts) against the Diamondbacks and defeated Arizona on Aug. 21, when he allowed one unearned run and five hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt responded to Monday's day off by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, ending his 21-game drought.

2. San Diego CF Jon Jay is 0-for-8 in the series.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday and is 1-for-23 over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 1