Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Playing on the road has been a mixed bag for the Arizona Diamondbacks and they look for a turnaround when they visit the San Diego Padres on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. Arizona resides in second place in the National League West but is just 6-10 in away games as it enters a series against a San Diego squad that has dropped 12 of its last 15 games.

The Padres are having deep issues scoring runs as Thursday's 4-2 loss marks the 11th time in the 12 defeats that they scored three or fewer runs. Arizona has been thriving with the bats all season while averaging 4.9 runs and launching 56 homers. The Diamondbacks are fresh off a three-game home sweep of the New York Mets and have won six of their past eight games. Arizona's Taijuan Walker and San Diego's Jered Weaver square off for the second time this season with Walker striking out a season-high 11 and giving up two runs and four hits over eight innings in a 6-2 victory on April 27.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (3-3, 3.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.05)

Walker lost his last two starts and is winless in his last three turns since mesmerizing the Padres. The 24-year-old fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing as he gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings. Walker is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against San Diego and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings while winning his lone start at Petco Park in 2015 when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Weaver is winless in eight starts and has served up 14 homers in just 41 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up one run and five hits in six innings while not allowing a long ball for the first time this season. Weaver is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in three career starts against Arizona and he gave up five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings - including two homers to Chris Owings and one to Yasmany Tomas - while losing to Walker last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks are 4-3 against the Padres this season.

2. San Diego rookie OF Hunter Renfroe homered on Thursday - his third blast in five games.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb is 11-for-24 with two homers during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Padres 2