Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

After falling a few votes short of winning a spot on last year’s All-Star team, Jake Lamb is leaving nothing to chance this season. Lamb is 13-for-29 with four homers and 11 RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won four in a row heading into Saturday’s matchup against the host San Diego Padres.

Lamb belted two homers and drove in five runs in Friday’s 10-1 win as the Diamondbacks began the series by sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring eight times in the first inning. Brandon Drury and David Peralta also went deep for Arizona, which has won seven of its last nine games and could have catcher Chris Iannetta (concussion) back in the lineup as soon as Saturday. The rebuilding Padres have lost four straight but continue to be impressed by the play of Rule 5 draftee Allen Cordoba, a 21-year-old utilityman who is batting .276 with three home runs. Cordoba has played multiple positions but views himself as a future regular at shortstop for the Padres, who have scored a total of six runs over their last four games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.57 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.19)

Ray set a career high with 13 strikeouts in his last outing at Petco Park on Aug. 20, 2016 while allowing one run over seven frames in a 2-1 victory. The 25-year-old is winless in his last four starts and yielded four runs over four frames in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh. Ray is 1-4 with a 4.82 ERA in five career starts against San Diego, including 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 13 innings in two starts at Petco Park.

Perdomo has opened the season with six straight no-decisions but turned in a solid outing against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing three runs with a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings. The 24-year-old has recorded four consecutive quality starts since April 28 with a 3.00 ERA and 26-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch. Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-11 with two homers against Perdomo, who has gone 3-1 with a 2.49 ERA in seven career games (three starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks are 23-7 when scoring three or more runs.

2. Padres C Hector Sanchez (foot) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso this weekend.

3. Arizona leads the major leagues with 45 stolen bases.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4