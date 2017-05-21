The Arizona Diamondbacks have learned that immediately pouncing on an opponent is a sure recipe for victory. Arizona will attempt to use the method to complete a three-game sweep when it visits the San Diego Padres on Sunday for the finale.

The Diamondbacks scored eight runs in the first inning of Friday's 10-1 victory and jumped on the Padres early again on Saturday, crossing the plate five times in the opening frame en route to a 9-1 triumph. Prior to arriving in San Diego, Arizona had scored only 17 first-inning runs in 42 contests this season. David Peralta has been swinging a hot bat, going 6-for-9 in the series after a 4-for-5 performance on Saturday that also saw him score three runs. Cory Spangenberg recorded two of the four hits for San Diego, which has scored a total of seven runs while losing five straight after opening its seven-game homestand with a 6-5 victory over Milwaukee.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (1-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (2-5, 4.86)

Godley has been solid in each of his three starts this season, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out 19 over 18 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of South Carolina limited the New York Mets to one run and one hit in 6 2/3 frames on Monday but struggled with his control, issuing five walks after handing out only four free passes over 12 innings in his first two outings. Godley is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA in six career appearances (three starts) against San Diego, including a no-decision on April 26 in which he gave up two runs over five innings.

Richard's winless streak reached five starts on Tuesday, when he was tagged for six runs and 10 hits over six innings in a loss to Milwaukee. The 33-year-old from Indiana has not won since limiting Arizona to one run over 6 2/3 frames while recording a season-high eight strikeouts on April 20. Richard fell to 9-4 lifetime against the Diamondbacks five days later as he surrendered six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 frames at Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Socrates Brito (finger) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Monday.

2. San Diego placed Jered Weaver (hip) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Jose Valdez from Triple-A El Paso.

3. Arizona activated C Chris Iannetta from the 7-day concussion list and optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3