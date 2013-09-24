Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1: Nick Hundley’s three-run homer in the sixth inning snapped a tie as host San Diego broke out of an offensive slump.

Chase Headley drove in the other run for the Padres, who were shut out in their previous two games and had recorded six runs in their previous five contests. Eric Stults (10-13) won his second straight start after yielding one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings while Huston Street worked a perfect ninth for his 33rd save in 34 chances.

Chad Pennington collected three hits while Adam Eaton had the RBI for Arizona, which had scored 20 runs in its last two games and 48 in its last six. Brandon McCarthy (5-10) yielded four runs and eight hits in six innings as the Diamondbacks lost for the sixth time in seven contests at Petco Park.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the first when Headley delivered a two-out single to score Chris Denorfia, who led off with the first of his two hits. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases in the second with none out, but could only muster a run on a fielder’s choice grounder by Eaton.

After Headley and Tommy Medica singled with one out in the sixth, Hundley drilled an 0-1 curveball off the left field foul pole attached to the Western Metal Supply building two batters later. Padres shortstop Ronny Cedeno was beaned with a fastball by Heath Bell in the seventh inning and left the game under his own power.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Padres are 16-16 in Stults’ starts this season. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the National League with 35 home runs and 123 RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is hitting .442 during that span. ... Padres rookie 2B Jedd Gyorko went 0-for-4 on his 25th birthday.