Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0: Bronson Arroyo tossed seven shutout innings and Aaron Hill drove in two runs as visiting Arizona blanked San Diego in the opener of the three-game series.

Arroyo (2-2) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and left after allowing three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Brad Ziegler worked a scoreless eighth and Addison Reed retired the Padres in order in the ninth for his seventh save for Arizona, which won its second straight following a four-game losing streak.

The Diamondbacks took the lead with two outs in the third when Hill singled in two runs against Andrew Cashner (2-4), who yielded four hits over six frames and remained winless in his last three starts. The Padres were held to three hits and have scored a total of two runs during their three-game losing streak.

Arroyo, who struck out four batters in the first four innings, exited after throwing 91 pitches and lowering his ERA from 7.77 to 6.03. The Padres had runners at second and third with two outs in the fifth, but Jace Peterson grounded out to first to end the threat.

Hill collected two hits and is 13-for-33 with 10 RBIs over his last nine games for Arizona, which finished April with the majors’ worst record at 9-22. The Diamondbacks’ Kirk Gibson became the third manager in team history with 300 wins, joining Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303).

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Diamondbacks optioned Tony Campana to Triple-A Reno and recalled OF Alfredo Marte. … Arizona OF Ender Inciarte recorded his first major league hit in the ninth with a two-out single off Dale Thayer. … The Padres are 11-9 in 20 games decided by two runs or fewer this season.