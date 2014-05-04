Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3: Yonder Alonso plated Cameron Maybin with a fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning as host San Diego overcame three errors to snap a four-game losing streak.

Maybin was initially ruled out an infield single to begin the ninth off Oliver Perez (0-1), but replay confirmed he beat out the throw from second baseman Aaron Hill. Perez bounced back to strike out Will Venable, but Rene Rivera lifted a double to deep right and Alonso’s followed with a bouncer on the next pitch to Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which gave Maybin enough time to score the winning run.

Rivera finished with two RBIs, Maybin scored twice and Huston Street (1-0) worked around a single and a walk in the ninth for the win. Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo blast and Gerardo Parra singled twice as the Diamondbacks saw their four-game road winning streak snapped.

After Arizona starter Wade Miley hit Jace Peterson with a pitch with one out in the third, Chris Denorfia gave San Diego its first lead in five games two batters later with an RBI single to right. The Padres’ advantage proved to be short-lived, however, as Goldschmidt homered to right-center to lead off the fourth while Tuffy Gosewisch took advantage of an error by San Diego shortstop Everth Cabrera and plated a pair of unearned runs with a two-out single.

The Padres answered in the bottom half of the frame as Maybin and Venable recorded two-out singles ahead of Rivera, who ripped a grounder down the left-field line to score both baserunners and knot the game at 3-3. The Diamondbacks mounted a threat off Street when Cody Ross singled to open the ninth and Eric Chavez drew a two-out walk, but Parra grounded out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Padres, who rank last in the majors with 84 runs, scored more than three runs for only the 10th time in 32 games. … The Diamondbacks, whose rotation entered Sunday with a major league-worst 5.81 ERA, saw their starting pitchers’ scoreless streak of 21 1/3 innings end on Denorfia’s two-out single in the third. … San Diego starter Tyson Ross, who was charged with three runs (one earned) and seven hits over seven innings, lowered his ERA to 1.80 in five all-time appearances – including four starts – against Arizona.